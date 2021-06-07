See All Family Doctors in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM

Family Medicine
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest University.

Dr. Johnson works at East Coast Podiatry in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Podiatry
    233 Osceola Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 672-6424
  2. 2
    East Coast Podiatry
    4641 Clyde Morris Blvd Unit 203, Port Orange, FL 32129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 304-7737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2021
    Dr J is awesome. He's got this kind of laid-back surfer vibe and after having multiple orthopedic surgeons who had their fellowship and foot and ankle not be able to figure out what the heck was wrong with my previously broken foot, he figured it out in one visit. Now I always go back for my check up and we love Dr J! Highly recommended.
    Erin — Jun 07, 2021
    About Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM

    Family Medicine
    English
    1386637700
    Mineral Area Regional Medical Center
    Wake Forest University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

