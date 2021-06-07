Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest University.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
East Coast Podiatry233 Osceola Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 Directions (386) 672-6424
-
2
East Coast Podiatry4641 Clyde Morris Blvd Unit 203, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 304-7737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr J is awesome. He’s got this kind of laid-back surfer vibe and after having multiple orthopedic surgeons who had their fellowship and foot and ankle not be able to figure out what the heck was wrong with my previously broken foot, he figured it out in one visit. Now I always go back for my check up and we love Dr J! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Donald Johnson, DPM
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386637700
Education & Certifications
- Mineral Area Regional Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.