Dr. Donald Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Johnson, MD
Dr. Donald Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Rogue Valley Family Practice PC691 Murphy Rd Ste 224, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 772-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Donald Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1659664126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.