Dr. Donald Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Jones, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Pain Specialists103 Station Dr, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 724-1063
2
Comprehensive Pain Specialists460 Medical Park Dr Ste 104, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 816-3664
3
Comprehensive Pain Specialists200 New York Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 835-5196
4
Farragut Family Care110 N CAMPBELL STATION RD, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 672-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who understands patients needs. Answers questions thoroughly and offers reasonable recommendations. I was a patient of his for almost two years and have never found a better pain specialist physician. I really hate that he is no longer with the practice because he has been the only doctor to help me.
About Dr. Donald Jones, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.