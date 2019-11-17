Overview of Dr. Donald Kaminsky, MD

Dr. Donald Kaminsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Kaminsky works at Gramercy Park Physicians of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.