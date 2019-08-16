Overview of Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD

Dr. Donald Keenan II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.