Overview

Dr. Donald Kikta Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kikta Jr works at Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.