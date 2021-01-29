Dr. Donald Kikta Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kikta Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kikta Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Kikta Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kikta Jr works at
Locations
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA455 Pinellas St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-1911
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kikta is one of the finest that the field has to offer. Without the guidance and proper direction from Dr. Kikta, my father probably would have refused bypass surgery (Which he needed) and probably would have been dead by now. My father does not trust many men, but he trusts Dr. Kikta with his life, as I do as well. This is just a testament to Dr. Kikta's character. In addition to this, Mr. Kikta works with me on an ongoing basis on my preventative cardiology, due to my poor family history, I need this guidance. Every other cardiologist I attempted to form a relationship with laughed at me due to my age and concern. Donald however took it very seriously. I am confident that if I continue to follow the plan that we have constructed together, I will be able to beat my bad genetics. Mr. Kikta is an elite cardiologist that provides world class care, working with him has been a privilege.
About Dr. Donald Kikta Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477761005
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
