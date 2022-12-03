Overview

Dr. Donald Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.