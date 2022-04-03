See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Donald Kim, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Kim, MD

Dr. Donald Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc
    4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 882-5867
    Orthopaedic Medical Grp-Rvrsde Inc
    6800 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 683-0650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • American Insurance Consultants
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • John Hancock
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Kim, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Korean and Spanish
    • 1801891734
    Education & Certifications

    • S
    • howard university hospital
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • U C Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim speaks Cantonese, Korean and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

