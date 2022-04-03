Overview of Dr. Donald Kim, MD

Dr. Donald Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.