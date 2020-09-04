Overview of Dr. Donald Kim, MD

Dr. Donald Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Bethesda Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.