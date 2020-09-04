Dr. Donald Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Kim, MD
Dr. Donald Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Alpha Omega Dental2821 SW 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 692-9977
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a very special person! He truly cares about his patients and spends time talking about how to take your meds. I thank God for him, I’m 72 years old and would like for someone without back pain to trade places with me for 1 day. Most importantly is is a true believer in his faith.
About Dr. Donald Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1821035916
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
