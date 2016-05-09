Dr. Donald Kineston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kineston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kineston, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Kineston, MD is a Dermatologist in Meadville, PA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center.
Dr. Kineston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meadville Dermatology and Skin Surgery Institute149 N Main St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 333-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kineston?
Fantastic! Very professional, listens carefully without interrupting like some doctors do treating you as it your problem is just same thing different person. And he explains procedures so the average person can understand.
About Dr. Donald Kineston, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619933256
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kineston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kineston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kineston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kineston works at
Dr. Kineston has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kineston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kineston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kineston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kineston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kineston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.