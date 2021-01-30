Dr. Donald King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald King, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald King, MD
Dr. Donald King, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Indy Southside Surgical5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 450, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King and Dr. Rosa were terrific! Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… this was my father’s first consultation with Dr. King and immediately we felt at ease – and felt confident in receiving expert medical care. Staff was great, too. We walked away, very impressed with the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend Dr. King he was AMAZING! As we left the office that day we commented how lucky we felt to have been in such exceptional care with Dr. King! Thank you! Dr. King you are OUTSTANDING!!!
About Dr. Donald King, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Appendicitis, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
