Overview of Dr. Donald Kleykamp III, MD

Dr. Donald Kleykamp III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Kleykamp III works at Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.