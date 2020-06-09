Dr. Korkis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Korkis, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Korkis, MD
Dr. Donald Korkis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Korkis' Office Locations
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4959Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr korkis is the very first obgyn that i ever went to and made me feel comfortable. His bedside manners are phenomenal. He explains every question you have, and he doesn’t rush you off. His staff is excellent also. I just couldn’t asked for a better Dr. I would recommend any woman to him.
About Dr. Donald Korkis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427388552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korkis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Korkis has seen patients for Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korkis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Korkis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korkis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korkis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korkis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.