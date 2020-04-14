Dr. Donald Kutner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Kutner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Kutner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kutner works at
Locations
-
1
Donald H Kutner DO LLC15-01 Broadway Ste 34, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-6808
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Bergen County80 Eisenhower Dr, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 837-0230
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kutner?
Dr. Kutner helped me with my crohns disease from 1989 to 2005. He wasnt just my doctor but felt like a friend. He was always generally concerned about my mental and physical well being, whether it was my ileostomy surgery , my sepsis issues , or the loss of my husband. Hi Dr. Kutner, I hope you and Dr. McConnell are doing well. Next time I'm in NJ I'll stop by.??
About Dr. Donald Kutner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477522712
Education & Certifications
- Yma University Hospital
- USPHS
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutner works at
Dr. Kutner has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kutner speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.