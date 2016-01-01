Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donald Landry, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Landry, MD
Dr. Donald Landry, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Landry's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
About Dr. Donald Landry, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033286273
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
