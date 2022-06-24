See All Otolaryngologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Donald Lanza, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Lanza, MD

Dr. Donald Lanza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Lanza works at Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida, PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lanza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida, PA
    550 94th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 573-0074
  2. 2
    Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida
    900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 573-0074

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2022
    For over a year I suffered with headaches, sore throat, post nasal drip, eye pain and tooth pain. Went to dentist, optometrist and ENT. All the EN told me was that I had no disease. Finally, found Dr. Lanza. In one visit he diagnosed possible silent acid reflux. I never heard of it, but I did what he told me and, of course, as you can guess. It was a very happy ending. I just recommended him to a friend with an incessant cough.
    Cynthia — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Lanza, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700843885
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Lanza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lanza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanza works at Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida, PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lanza’s profile.

    Dr. Lanza has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

