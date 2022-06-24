Overview of Dr. Donald Lanza, MD

Dr. Donald Lanza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lanza works at Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida, PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.