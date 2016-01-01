Dr. Laseur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donald Laseur, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Laseur, MD
Dr. Donald Laseur, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Laseur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Laseur's Office Locations
-
1
Medical City Plano3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 598-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laseur?
About Dr. Donald Laseur, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1558772343
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laseur works at
Dr. Laseur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laseur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laseur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laseur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.