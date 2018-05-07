Dr. Donald Lazas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Lazas Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Lazas Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Associates in Gastroenterology5653 Frist Blvd Ste 530, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 885-1093
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Great service; very compassionate.
About Dr. Donald Lazas Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lazas Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazas Jr has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazas Jr.
