Dr. Donald Leass, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Leass, MD
Dr. Donald Leass, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Donald L Leass MD1011 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 100, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 296-1099
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Dr leass is extremely intelligent and knowledgeable. We've been seeing him for 18 years off and on at first as he was a second doctor to see while ours was on maternity leave. Now he's our full time pediatrician He had wonderful bedside manner. He's very goofy with kids putting them at ease; takes time to speak to the parent and answer questions throughly The staff is very kind and wait time is very very minimal compared to other pediatricians. I drive an hour to his office, hes that good
About Dr. Donald Leass, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Clark University
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
