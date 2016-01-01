Overview

Dr. Donald Lee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at LSFP at Lansdowne in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.