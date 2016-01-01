Dr. Donald Lesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Lesser, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Lesser, MD
Dr. Donald Lesser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lesser works at
Dr. Lesser's Office Locations
-
1
Samaritan Eye Care2516 Samaritan Dr Ste E, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 683-9978
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lesser?
About Dr. Donald Lesser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1801821632
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Eye and Ear Hospital
- Kings County Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesser works at
Dr. Lesser has seen patients for Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lesser speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.