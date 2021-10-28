Overview

Dr. Donald Levine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Johns, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Levine works at Baptist Primary Care in Saint Johns, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.