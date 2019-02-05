Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Lewis, MD
Dr. Donald Lewis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
1
Urological Center Inc1902 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 344-1516
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very to the point. Which I like. He explains what your problem is. Then explains what he is going to do to verify his thinking. I worried about the procedure but he made it comfortable for me mentally.
About Dr. Donald Lewis, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972617314
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY

