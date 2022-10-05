Overview of Dr. Donald Little, MD

Dr. Donald Little, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Little works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.