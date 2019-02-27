Overview of Dr. Donald Locke, MD

Dr. Donald Locke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University of Florida - College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Locke works at Vantage Urologic Institute in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.