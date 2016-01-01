Dr. Donald Lovelace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovelace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Lovelace, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Lovelace, MD
Dr. Donald Lovelace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.
Dr. Lovelace works at
Dr. Lovelace's Office Locations
Msmg Ob. Gyn. Kpt B.2002 Brookside Dr Ste 300, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6370
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Pllc215 E Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 392-6370
State Franklin OBGYN Specialist301 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 200, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Lovelace, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1780648972
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lovelace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovelace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovelace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovelace works at
Dr. Lovelace has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovelace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lovelace speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovelace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovelace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovelace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovelace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.