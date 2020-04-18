Overview of Dr. Donald Loveless Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Loveless Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Loveless Jr works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.