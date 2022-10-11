Overview

Dr. Donald Lum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Lum works at Gastroenterology East at Gateway in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.