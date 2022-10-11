Dr. Donald Lum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Lum, MD
Dr. Donald Lum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Gastroenterology East at Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 963-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Dr. Lum and his team were very courteous and professional. I appreciated them keeping the mood light which helped me relax.
About Dr. Donald Lum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1376535724
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
Dr. Lum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lum has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lum speaks German and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lum.
