Overview

Dr. Donald Mangum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Mangum works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.