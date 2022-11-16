Dr. Donald Mangum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Mangum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Mangum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Mangum works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 3300, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangum?
I had a colonoscopy yesterday and Dr. Mangum and his staff were great.
About Dr. Donald Mangum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1679641799
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Hosp
- U Ark Sch Med
- U Ark Sch Med
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangum works at
Dr. Mangum has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangum.
