Dr. Donald Marcus, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Donald Marcus, MD

Dr. Donald Marcus, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Marcus works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Diseases Associates PC
    729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Outstanding doctor. He also saved my life. So grateful for his clear explanations of my medical condition and treatment, and his care.
    — Oct 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Marcus, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1003880071
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital of The University Of Penn.
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Holy Redeemer Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Lower Bucks Hospital
    • Nazareth Hospital
    • St. Mary Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcus works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Marcus’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

