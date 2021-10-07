Dr. Donald Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Marcus, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Marcus, MD
Dr. Donald Marcus, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Infectious Diseases Associates PC729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Outstanding doctor. He also saved my life. So grateful for his clear explanations of my medical condition and treatment, and his care.
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of The University Of Penn.
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
