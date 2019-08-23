See All General Surgeons in Cullman, AL
Dr. Donald Marecle, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Cullman, AL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Marecle, MD

Dr. Donald Marecle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Marecle works at Cullman Surgical Associates in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marecle's Office Locations

    Cullman Surgical Associates PC
    212 4th Ave SE Ste 100, Cullman, AL 35055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 739-6050
    1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 250, Cullman, AL 35058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 739-6050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cullman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 23, 2019
    Dr. Merkle did a hernia repair surgery on me. He and the office staff were friendly and very helpful. Dr. Merkle explained before the surgery and after the surgery what was to be done and had to be done in terms I could understand
    — Aug 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Donald Marecle, MD
    About Dr. Donald Marecle, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285600759
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Marecle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marecle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marecle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marecle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marecle works at Cullman Surgical Associates in Cullman, AL. View the full address on Dr. Marecle’s profile.

    Dr. Marecle has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marecle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marecle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marecle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marecle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marecle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

