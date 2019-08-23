Dr. Donald Marecle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marecle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Marecle, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Marecle, MD
Dr. Donald Marecle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Marecle's Office Locations
Cullman Surgical Associates PC212 4th Ave SE Ste 100, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-6050
- 2 1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 250, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 739-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merkle did a hernia repair surgery on me. He and the office staff were friendly and very helpful. Dr. Merkle explained before the surgery and after the surgery what was to be done and had to be done in terms I could understand
About Dr. Donald Marecle, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1285600759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marecle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marecle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marecle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marecle has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marecle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marecle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marecle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marecle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marecle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.