Dr. Donald Martinelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Martinelli works at DONALD J MARTINELLI MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.