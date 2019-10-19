Dr. Donald May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald May, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald May, MD
Dr. Donald May, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. May works at
Dr. May's Office Locations
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0643
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to The Urology Center of Colorado for a vasectomy with Dr. Donald. He was absolutely amazing! Super nice guy, and get the job done well I chatted his ear off. It was all over before I could be nervous about it. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Donald May, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado - Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado
- University of Colorado - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
Dr. May has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.