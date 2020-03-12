Dr. McAlpine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald McAlpine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald McAlpine, MD
Dr. Donald McAlpine, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McAlpine works at
Dr. McAlpine's Office Locations
Millennium Physician Group1528 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 458-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great! I like his team as well, especially John out front. I have been seeing him in the Cape.
About Dr. Donald McAlpine, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1154329183
Education & Certifications
- University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAlpine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAlpine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McAlpine works at
Dr. McAlpine has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAlpine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McAlpine speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McAlpine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlpine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAlpine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAlpine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.