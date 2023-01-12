See All General Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Donald McCain, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald McCain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. McCain works at Cancer Surgery Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Office
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 603, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Adenocarcinoma
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Ampullary Carcinoma
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anemia
Appendicitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis
Cholelithiasis
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers
Epidermoid Carcinoma
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Varices
Facial Skin Cancer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hepatocellular Cancer
Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hodgkin's Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
Ischemic Colitis
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Liposarcoma
Lobular Carconima
Lymphangioma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Myeloma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoma
Sarcoma of the Skin
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Spindle Cell Carcinoma
Splenomegaly
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Nodule
Tubular Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. McCain and his staff met my masked fear with high positive energy. They answered questions with clarity but also with an understanding that I was scared. Dr. McCain greeted my son with the compassion of your favorite Uncle. I did not have any pain from the surgery and still don't. Dr. McCain is a superhero with a scalpel. I am forever grateful!
    Clifton J. Thompson, IIII — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Donald McCain, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295801157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCain works at Cancer Surgery Associates in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. McCain’s profile.

    Dr. McCain has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

