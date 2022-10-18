Overview

Dr. Donald McCarren, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCarren works at Neurologic Care Associates, LLC in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Collegeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.