Dr. Donald McLamb Jr, MD

Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donald McLamb Jr, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McLamb Jr works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
    4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Donald McLamb Jr, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1801891650
    Education & Certifications

    • In University School Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    • Emergency Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

