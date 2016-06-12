Overview

Dr. Donald McSweyn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. McSweyn works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.