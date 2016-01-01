Dr. Donald Meland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Meland, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Meland, MD
Dr. Donald Meland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Meland's Office Locations
Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Ctr4760 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 390-6612
Providence Saint Johns Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8921Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 195 S Beverly Dr Ste 412, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (323) 333-1581
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Meland, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
