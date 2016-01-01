See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Culver City, CA
Dr. Donald Meland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donald Meland, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Culver City, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Meland, MD

Dr. Donald Meland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Meland works at Didi Hirsch Community Mntl Hlth in Culver City, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
4.5 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Meland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Ctr
    4760 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 390-6612
  2. 2
    Providence Saint Johns Health Center
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8921
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    195 S Beverly Dr Ste 412, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 333-1581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Meland?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Donald Meland, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Meland, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meland to family and friends

Dr. Meland's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Meland

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Meland, MD.

About Dr. Donald Meland, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710022611
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Wisconsin / Madison
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donald Meland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Donald Meland, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.