Dr. Donald Mohs Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Mohs Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Mohs Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Mohs Jr' Office Locations
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Beacon Medical Group Ent and Audiology South Bend100 Navarre Pl Ste 4460, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 235-1010
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 237-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mohs, after examination and scheduled tests, surgically corrected a chronic sinus and nasal issue I've been troubled with for over 40 years. He was attentive, easy to understand, thorough and very user friendly! Dr Mohs clearly explained my situation and his recommendation for correction but wasn't at all pushy. He and his medical staff couldn't be more professional and attentive.
About Dr. Donald Mohs Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942385174
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
