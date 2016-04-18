Dr. Moore Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donald Moore Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Moore Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 90 Libbey Industrial Pkwy Fl 2, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (617) 657-6415
PMG Physician Associates PC10 Cordage Park Cir Ste 211, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-2924
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates228 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (617) 657-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Before moving to California, I was doctor Moore 's patient. He is kind, good sense of humor, and care a great deal to his patient. I always will remember him.
About Dr. Donald Moore Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558437244
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Moore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.