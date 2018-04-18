Dr. Donald Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Morris, MD
Dr. Donald Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Longwood Plastic Surgery PC235 Cypress St Ste 210, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 383-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morris is an excellent surgeon. He is friendly, cordial and highly professional. I am a 60 year old male with significant gynecomastia. Dr. Morris performed surgery to remove the problem, which he did. Due to the amount of some excess skin, I need to have a second, minor, revisional procedure which will take place in August of this year. Dr. Morris said that the second, procedure will achieve the final, desired results. I highly recommend Dr. Morris. The office staff is also very friendly.
About Dr. Donald Morris, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1053300145
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
