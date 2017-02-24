Dr. Donald Nardone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nardone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Nardone, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Nardone, MD
Dr. Donald Nardone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nardone's Office Locations
- 1 2370 Old Turnpike Rd, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 321-2800
-
2
Susquehanna Health Pharmacy740 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2800
-
3
Brookpark Surgery Center LLC2330 Saint Mary St W, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 321-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
- Upmc Muncy
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nardone?
Had a heart attack! Dr Nardone performed the emergency surgery at Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg. He saved my life.
About Dr. Donald Nardone, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114913266
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nardone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nardone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nardone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nardone has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nardone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nardone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nardone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nardone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nardone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.