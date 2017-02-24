Overview of Dr. Donald Nardone, MD

Dr. Donald Nardone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.