Overview of Dr. Donald Nicholas, MD

Dr. Donald Nicholas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Nicholas works at Dallas Lung Consultants in Desoto, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.