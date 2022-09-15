Overview

Dr. Donald Nimmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Nimmer works at Amg Loomis Professional Blding in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.