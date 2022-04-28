Dr. Donald Nimz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Nimz, DMD
Dr. Donald Nimz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milwaukie, OR.
McLoughlin Dental Care16230 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267 Directions (503) 741-8184
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ive been a patient for years. Dr. Nimz has a stable and consistent staff who are well trained and professional. He adopts and improves systems to make the entire process of making an appointment through the actual visit flow smoothly and crisply. Ill continue coming to Dr. Nimz for all my dental care needs.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1073671640
- Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry
Dr. Nimz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nimz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nimz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.