Dr. Donald Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Oh, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Oh, MD
Dr. Donald Oh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
- 1 1749 Hooper Ave Ste 102, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 255-9410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
I used to go every 3 weeks but asked for monthly visits because the pharmacists couldn’t figure out my prescription was good for only 3 weeks. Dr obligated and I have no problem now. I like the Dr I don’t have to wait long and he prescribed what I needed.
About Dr. Donald Oh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1548321649
Education & Certifications
- KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.