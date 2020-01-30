Overview of Dr. Donald Opila, MD

Dr. Donald Opila, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Opila works at Donald A Opila MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.