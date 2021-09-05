Dr. Orth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donald Orth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Orth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Orth works at
Locations
Virtua Cardiology - Voorhees at Laurel Oak Road1105 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Orth since February 2019. My husband saw him until his death on March 2015. I cannot say enough good things about Dr Orth.
About Dr. Donald Orth, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1346211075
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Seton Hall University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

