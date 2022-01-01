Dr. Paoletti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Paoletti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Paoletti, MD
Dr. Donald Paoletti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.
Dr. Paoletti works at
Dr. Paoletti's Office Locations
Mitchells Place Inc.4778 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL 35210 Directions (205) 957-0294
- 2 1736 Oxmoor Rd Ste 103, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 879-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr P since I was a kid and cannot say enough great things about him! He is always super helpful and listens and addresses your concerns. I just hope he never retires! I might even cry the day he does retire. As a kid I remember him being easy to connect with and open up to.
About Dr. Donald Paoletti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437255361
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
